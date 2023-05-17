It is a simple and entertaining game, but it can cost Qmusic a lot of money in the coming week: the channel will start a new radio game on Monday: The Forbidden Word. If the DJs use the word ‘maybe’, the station has to pay 500 euros to an attentive listener.

By means of artificial intelligence (AI), a large part of all broadcasts has recently been listened to and analyzed for the words most used by the DJs. Which words fall a lot? Well, ‘exactly’, ‘maybe’ and ‘likely’, for example. Listeners of the channel were allowed to vote and an ‘obvious majority’ chose ‘maybe’ as a forbidden word.

If the DJs say 'maybe' in the coming week – between 8 a.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Friday – it will cost the radio station 500 euros each time, which goes to an observant listener who plays along in the app. It keeps track of which DJs are the best and the worst in the game. Mattie Valk, Marieke Elsinga and Domien Verschuuren can be heard on Qmusic, among others.

The Forbidden Word is played during all programs presented, with the DJs and sidekicks. News anchors, callers and studio guests can just say ‘maybe’ and the ‘maybe’ in songs and commercials do not count either.

