Kia wins double recognition at the 2023 iF Design Awards. The Korean car manufacturer received two awards in the famous event set up by the iF International Forum Design GmbH in Hanover. Kia triumphed in two important categories in which the prestigious If Design Award is assigned: “Company Branding” and “Shop / Showroom Store Identity”, thus confirming the evolution of the brand and the creative path carried out since 2021.

The philosophy of the brand

Kia’s ethics effectively stated in the claim “Movement that inspires” and the “Opposites United” design philosophy are the basis of the ongoing transformation and play a primary role in inspiring and directing all brand strategies, from corporate identity to showroom identity. Guiding principles that find concrete realization in models such as the new, futuristic 100% electric SUV, EV9, recently presented, and play a fundamental role in accelerating Kia’s transition from traditional car manufacturer to provider of sustainable mobility solutions. The Kia logo symbolizes the brand’s new direction and communicates its underlying spirit, summarized in “Movement that inspires” through three design concepts: Symmetry, Rhythm, and Rising. Symmetry expresses Kia’s confidence in inspiring new experiences through its forward-thinking products and services, and is symbolized in the symmetry of the logo. Rhythm embodies the promise to progress seamlessly and to be a constant source of inspiration with the aim of satisfying the demands and desires of users. Finally, Rising, developed in the bold ascending design of the logo, interprets the brand’s ambition to offer new values ​​that are able to grasp and concretely interpret the users’ vision. The color scheme that clearly identifies the Kia brand identity includes Midnight Black and Polar White. These two primary color schemes placed at the ends of the color spectrum communicate the values ​​of Sustainability, Eco-Friendliness and Smart Mobility. By making clarity emerge from contrast, the brand’s clear vision of wanting to expand its boundaries, transforming itself into a provider of mobility services that go beyond physical mobility, becomes evident.

How Kia showrooms have changed

Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy inspires the confidence and vision to combine elements that are opposed to each other in nature. This ability to harness the creative force generated by the meeting of contrasting elements to obtain a unique result is perfectly expressed in the innovative global design of Kia’s showrooms, which feature visually opposing exhibition areas and customer areas. The futuristic exhibition area features pronounced angles and achromatic colors and is characterized by the presence of steel surfaces that faithfully reflect the lines of each model, improving the perception of shapes and the sense of space. Conversely, the customer area is distinguished by rounded lines of furniture; for the cleverly lit wooden walls, floors and ceilings and furniture upholstered in high quality fabric for a unique, inviting and relaxing environment, where customers are welcomed to admire the cars as works of art in a gallery.

For Kia a year full of awards

These latest notable statements from Kia at the iF Design Awards 2023 continue the exceptional track record of successes of the brand and its products, once again confirming Kia’s competitiveness in global design. The long list of awards includes the Red Dot Design Award for the Niro Plug-in Hybrid and the “2023 World Performance Car” won by EV6 GT, which follows EV6’s victory in the What Car? ‘Car of the year 2022’ and in the ‘European Car of the Year’.