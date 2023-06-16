And last month, the United States, which has long refused to deliver fighters to avoid escalating the conflict, gave the green light to deliver the F-16s that Kiev has constantly demanded.

The date and number of delivery of these US-made aircraft has not been determined at this stage. Brussels announced at the end of May that Poland had begun training Ukrainian pilots.

“The tanks (delivered by NATO to Ukraine) are burning. F-16s will suffer the same fate,” Putin said at an economic forum in St. Petersburg (northwest Russia).

Among the questions that will also arise in the event of the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine is finding safe bases for takeoff and landing and fixing them there, at a time when Russia bombed many Ukrainian airports.

The idea of ​​deploying these aircraft in the air bases of neighboring countries supporting Ukraine is sometimes suggested.

Putin stressed that if the planes that will be delivered to Kiev are deployed “in bases outside Ukraine, we will see what to do about these bases and how to hit them.”

He added: “There is a great danger for NATO to be drawn further into the conflict.”