new Delhi: Taking a dig at the Congress, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that if she cannot reply to the ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund’ without registration, then she has no right to question the ‘PM Cares’ fund. He also hit back at Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for calling Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur ‘Himachal Ka ……..’ to remove Chaudhary from his word (from the record). We should urge you for posture.

Sitharaman said that due to the Kovid crisis, we had to bring an ordinance. At the time of Kovid it was difficult to do “tax filing”. Was a legal requirement. The public had to give immediate relief. In such a situation, this ordinance was brought. He said that the ordinance was brought so that the penalty for delay in depositing the tax would not be imposed as the earlier act had a penalty.

Sitharaman said that the revenue service officials are working in a life threatening manner and an opinion cannot be formed on all of them regarding any one matter. The government is trying its best to ensure transparency in the tax system.

Asian Infrastructure Development Bank is not Chinese

The Finance Minister said that it is a misconception that the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank is Chinese. We also have a stake in it. Remove this misconception.

Sitharaman retaliated on the part of Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary targeting Anurag Thakur, saying that Anurag Thakur may look young, but he is an experienced MP. They have worked hard to come here. He is a Member of Parliament and a minister, do not show him less by saying this ‘word’. You (impatient) should urge the Asana to delete (remove from the record) your word.

What is the whole matter

In fact, on Friday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary expressed displeasure over a remark by Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur regarding the Gandhi Nehru family, saying that it (Himachal Pradesh ……) spoiled the atmosphere of the House. Intervening during the discussion on taxation and other statutes Ordinance 2020 on Saturday, Anurag Thakur said that he is proud that he comes from Veer Himachal where many heroes have got Paramveer Chakra. Addressing Chaudhary, he said that you always keep saying such things and now I will not even ask you to apologize.

At this, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that he did not have this intention and we have never wanted to insult him. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised Jawaharlal Nehru in the House in 1964. In such a situation, Anurag Thakur talking about Nehru ji is an insult to both Nehru and Vajpayee.

However, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that ‘the Congress leader should have answered the questions of the Minister of State for Finance. He said that I want to tell the opposition members that transparency should start from your home and bring transparency in your charitable organizations. PM Cares is registered, but Prime Minister Relief Fund is not registered. If you cannot answer the questions of Anurag Thakur, then you do not have the right to ask questions about PM Cares. RTI is not applicable to both the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the PM Cares Fund, but you only talk about PM Cares.

read this also-

Anurag Kashyap said Payal Ghosh’s allegations were baseless, said – Please be modest, Madam

Parliament Session: All three bills related to farmers will be introduced in Rajya Sabha today, the possibility of heavy uproar