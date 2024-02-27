Chile's Interior Minister, Carolina Tohá | Photo: EFE/Elvis González

The Chilean government continues to investigate the disappearance of a former Venezuelan soldier, who may have been kidnapped by agents of the Nicolás Maduro regime, according to an opponent.

Ronald Ojeda, who arrived in the country in 2019 as a political refugee, was forcibly taken from his apartment in Santiago, capital of Chile, on the 21st, by four men pretending to be police officers.

Chile's Interior Minister, Carolina Tohá, classified this Tuesday (27) that, if the hypothesis that the soldier was kidnapped by Maduro's agents is confirmed, his disappearance would be treated as an “act of aggression” and a “very serious, unprecedented” situation in relations between Latin American countries.

She also stated that, if the participation of the Venezuelan regime in this process is confirmed, Chile will take the appropriate diplomatic and legal measures.

“Both the Public Ministry and the Investigative Police, with the support of the border security police and with the support of government management in terms of border security, are focused on clarifying this [o desaparecimento do militar]”, said Tohá

The minister did not give details about the progress of the investigation into the case, claiming that this could favor the kidnappers and put the ex-soldier's life at risk. She also ruled out the need for a secret session in Congress to address the issue, as requested by the opposition to Gabriel Boric's government.