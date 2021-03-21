The residents of La Palma and Pozo Estrecho share the concern of their colleagues in areas adjacent to the urban area, due to the influence that the railway route has on their daily routine. In his case, it is limited to what may happen with the level crossing at the junction with the road that leads to Pozo Estrecho. But its elimination, included in the planning of the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (ADIF), will be slowed down, according to a report.

The entity dependent on the Ministry of Infrastructures recognizes that the average daily passage of more than 1,500 vehicles justifies that “its deletion must be carried out”. It would be, indicates the report to which THE TRUTH has had access, through a “collaboration agreement” with the Autonomous Community, “owner of the road.” However, then, it is established that this procedure “is waiting for the approval of the informative study that determines the layout of the High Speed ​​line”, given that “it runs parallel to the conventional line on which the level crossing”.

In this way, the elimination of that crossing, which the neighbors consider dangerous and ADIF recognizes that it must disappear, remains stopped until the aforementioned study on High Speed ​​is prepared, for which there is no clear timetable.

The president of ADIF, Isabel Pardo de Vera, responsible for this document, promised at the end of January, in an interview in LA VERDAD, to “speed up all that we can”, the railway modernization projects in Cartagena. He warned that saying that High Speed ​​will arrive in 2024 “seems a bit forced” and was more willing to talk about a five-year horizon to achieve “reasonable and attractive travel times for people.”

However, at no time, neither before nor after, has he clarified what planning he intends to follow to meet those objectives. Thus, the plan agreed in the last board of directors of the Cartagena High Speed ​​Society remains on the table, as soon as the PSOE reaches the central power. It is about the 800-meter burial of the current corridor from Torreciega and the unknown of when it could be extended to an additional 2.4 kilometers. The freight corridor would go separately from several kilometers before, to pass next to Los Camachos on the way to Escombreras.