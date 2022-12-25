Peru came to a standstill with the end of “At the bottom there is room”. Chapter 130 marked the end of season 9 of the América Televisión series and presented surprises for viewers, such as the great return of Úrsula Boza in the role of “La mirada de tiburón”, who was supposed to be dead. With this in mind, fans feel more real a potential return of irma maury in the skin of Mrs. Nellythe love of life Don Gilberto.

While Maury mentioned that rejoining “AFHS” was far from reality, he also explained that he has only one condition to re-enter the plot. However, she is not the only one who believes that this possibility is not viable.

Doña Nelly passed away in season 6 of “In the background there is room”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: what did Gustavo Bueno say about the possible return of Doña Nelly?

Let’s remember that Don Gilberto He has not been able to forget his ‘Palomita’ since he passed away. Not only has he kept her in mind all this time in her memory, but he carries her ashes everywhere, for which many have worried about the Lord’s mental health.

In such a context, especially considering that Claudia Plains has returned from the dead, various viewers think that Nelly Camacho he might as well leave his grave and rejoin the program. But Gustavo Bueno, actor behind don ‘Gil, does not bet on it.

“Neither can the series reach that level of fantasy ”, commented the artist in conversation with Infobae. In that dialogue, he flattered Karina Calmet (Isabella Picasso in fiction) and was encouraged to comment on the possible return of ‘Paloseco’.

“I appreciate her, Karina has had notable roles in the cinema, which she has developed very well. I would like her return to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, definitely, ”said Bueno.

Gustavo Bueno plays Don Gilberto in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/ Captura América

What happened to Mrs. Nelly from “There’s Room in the Back”?

In season 6 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Nelly Camacho He bought a lottery ticket and realized that he had the winning number. The lady jumped for joy and even swore that she would never be less than Francesca Maldini, her eternal ‘enemy’.

However, as soon as she finished getting her hopes up about the rich life she would have, a sudden cardiac arrest knocked her to the ground and closed her run on the Peruvian soap opera.