Veljko Paunovic has exceeded the expectations that were held of him in his first season with Chivas de Guadalajara. The Serbian strategist has the Sacred Flock in sixth position in the general classification of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX and still has options to sneak into the best four and enter the league directly.
The rojiblancos saw their options to get a direct ticket affected due to the consecutive defeats they suffered against Puebla and Club América. Paunovic’s team will have to face León, Cruz Azul and Mazatlán at the end of the regular phase of the tournament. If they don’t get the desired results and don’t make it to the league, they’ll be in big trouble.
If the Sacred Flock does not get enough points to be among the top four teams in the championship, they will have to go to the playoffs. The rojiblancos would be at a disadvantage if this situation came to pass, since they would not be able to play at the Akron Stadium at home.
What is this about? Because Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s fight against John Ryder will take place on May 6 in the vicinity of the Chivas stadium and the Liga MX play-off is scheduled to take place between May 6 and 7.
If Chivas is between fifth and eighth position in the Clausura 2023, the team will not be able to play at Akron in front of their fans.
In this case, Chiverío would have to look for an alternate venue. Estadio Jalisco sounds like the most likely option, although it all depends on whether the Zorros also enter the tournament. Another alternative could be the Estadio 3 de marzo.
