The gigantic domestic market is no longer enough: automotive China is now ripe for conquering the world. Yes, because the giant of the Great Wall is about to become the first car exporter in the world, supplanting Japan. There are essentially two reasons: the leap in exports to Russia and Mexico and the global growth of the electric market. The numbers, in fact, leave no doubt because between January and November China exported 4.41 million cars, according to preliminary estimates from the Chinese manufacturers' association (caam), this means that 2023 will end with the historic overtaking of damage to Japan.

But that's not enough: to truly become a world leader it is essential to involve European and American manufacturers. Thus China will launch a package of measures in 2024 to increase the attraction of foreign investments.

“We will start from the complicated solution of existing problems that foreign enterprises face when investing in the country,” said Zheng Chiping, head of the Foreign Investment Utilization Department and the National Development and Reform Commission. “China, she adds, will eliminate all restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector and continue to open the services sector.” And the first data prove this policy right because the numbers show that foreign direct investment in mainland China currently in use amounted to 1.04 trillion yuan (about 146.53 billion dollars) in the first 11 months of the year, remaining at a historically high level amid slow cross-border investment globally. All it takes is to facilitate the arrival of foreign investments and China will truly conquer the automotive world.