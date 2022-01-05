Capcom seems hell-bent on reissuing the games in the series resident Evil. So far he has done it with the second and third installments; it is rumored that he will do so with the fourth. But what about Resident Evil: Code Veronica?

For some reason the company has passed this title and so far it has not been managed whether or not it will have a new version. However, a group of fans decided to bring this adventure to a new generation.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica is a Dreamcast Classic

The development of this remake Unofficial began in 2019, and if everything goes according to plan, it will be ready sometime in 2022. Those responsible for its creation will divide it into three chapters, but it is not clear if they will publish them separately or release them together.

Among the improvements that this version will have are updated graphics and a third-person view. New playable animations and mechanics will also be added.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica is already preparing a remake, but made by fans

Among them is the ability to evade Resident Evil 3 Remake. Other extras are the reaction to fire and rain system and redesigned lighting.

Much of the aforementioned is enhancements to a demo that these hobbyist developers released last year and which is still playable.

Something that is contemplated is that this remake de will have support in multiple languages ​​and up to a version lite or lightweight for low-resource PCs.

Capcom doesn’t seem to care much about this game

On the website of this effort it is mentioned ‘the idea of ​​this version is that no one is left out of being able to play the remake’. It is certainly a good idea for players to experience a new version of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a classic that Capcom got a bit forgotten.

The video that accompanies this note allows you to appreciate all the news in which the team works for this game. He has very ambitious goals.

The original game first saw the light of day in the Sega Dreamcast in 2000 and the action focuses on Claire redfield. She is looking for her brother Chris and that is why it investigates on the basis of Umbrella Corporation in Paris France.

However, she is captured and sent to a prison on an island, where this organization trains its members. But that’s just the beginning of the story and the many horrors that make this title great.

If only Capcom do not apply to the creators of this remake the typical last minute ‘cease and desist’.

