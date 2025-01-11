It was close to ten thirty when, after discussing the CSD’s precautionary measures, yesterday’s panelists on Friday in El Món to RAC1 They heard a question, not so rhetorical, from Jordi Basté: “And couldn’t it be that Barça is right?” Suddenly, there was silence in the studio that I, who was listening to the program on the street while walking the dog, burst out laughing.

I have spent the first week of the year outside Catalonia. And therefore, I have missed the first reactions of our beloved environment regarding the situation of Olmo and Pau Víctor. With each new tweet, article or chat that I caught on the fly, while changing trains or packing my bags, the stronger the impression was that I was missing some fundamental piece to understand the whole. Where does this new wave of aggressiveness against President Laporta’s management come from? And the talk about the lack of professionalism of the club’s people? And the uncritical local following of the Madrid theses?

A club governed by people who improvise cannot associate with prestigious brands

I would dare to say that, so far this season, beyond the 125th anniversary, the three best news that we culés have received are, firstly, having found a stimulating project for the first team; secondly, the upward renewal of the sponsorship contract with Nike and, finally, the return to 1:1 of LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play. Well, apart from the first one, which we celebrate by facing each game with enthusiasm, we have had to see how the other two, which in any other sporting entity would be a source of pride and celebration, went unnoticed, buried beneath who knows what scarecrow.

The midfielder of FC Barcelona, ​​Dani Olmo, Alejandro Garcia / EFE

A club governed by incompetents does not reduce the wage bill by almost three hundred million without putting the competitiveness of the first team at risk, nor would it have recovered its course without putting the ownership model at risk, without making the member pay a real… A club governed Because people who improvise do not manage to associate with world-renowned brands, like Spotify, like Nike, after long and complicated negotiations. By the way, when these get stuck, and by mutual agreement with them, mediators are called to unravel them, and obviously, the relevant commissions are faced at 50%. A club without a project or sufficient strength does not undertake a work as ambitious as the new Spotify Camp Nou; nor probably, unfortunately, does it commission it from a construction company that does not belong to the Ibex…

Finally, if Barça is only governed by friends and family, how come, suddenly, when they leave, they are great professionals that the club loses? In the end. We’re just starting the year. Surely there will be many more curves to come. However, who knows, if we push together, perhaps from today, we will begin to win everything.

