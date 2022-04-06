Atlético de Madrid got a moderately positive result from their visit to Manchester City. Cholo Simeone raised a line of five defenders and five midfielders to defend the skyblue. Simeone had studied the game of Guardiola’s team very well and the play went well.
The citizen are characterized by looking for gaps with their own position game in areas close to the area.
The team usually overturns the attack by one of the two bands, releasing one or two players on the opposite who can do a two against one. The midfielders are in charge of taking the ball from one band to another until that superiority is generated, and it is at that precise moment when the freedom of movement of the attacking players begins. Simeone was very successful in the approach, but he lacked some clarity for the team in the few opportunities he had.
The Wanda Metropolitano game must be as similar as possible in the defensive section, but the team must take advantage of the balls it recovers in midfield to mount successful counterattacks.
In the ninety minutes of yesterday’s game, the colchoneros recovered around four or five balls in dangerous areas of the Manchester City building. The problem was that when it came to flying towards Ederson’s goal, the rojiblancos suffered from a tremendous lack of troops that forced Antoine Griezmann and Joao Félix to mount the war on their own in most cases.
Atleti have to maintain that “boring” but effective defensive approach as long as, as we said before, they take much better advantage of their options in front of goal. Keep in mind that part with an adverse marker.

