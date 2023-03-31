Ukraine, Lukashenko: “Russia is in the air of nuclear war. There is only one way: negotiations without preconditions”

Lukashenko he exposes himself in the first person and during an address to the nation, he speaks for Belarus but not only. About the deployment of weapons he says: “Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus are a chance to protect the country from threats from the West. Western countries strengthen their military presence in Poland, on the border with Belarus and plan to invade and destroy the country”. On the war in Ukraine he had already declared, as reported by some Russian agencies, that: “The third world war with nuclear fires looms on the horizon – specifying that – Moscow is vigilant, if it finds itself in collapse it will resort touse of terrible weapons”.

On these assumptions, Lukashenko he takes the risk “of suggesting a cessation of hostilities. Now, before the escalation begins. It is possible to resolve all territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues at the negotiating table without preconditions.”

A call for dialogue and conciliation which also sounds like an ultimatum for Ukraine and all the neighboring European countries which “are trying to drag Belarus into the war”, he adds. The message for Zelensky is very clear: the counter-offensive announced a few days ago for the spring will nullify any possibility of mediation. Forewarned is forearmed.

