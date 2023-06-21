Lula’s former lawyer will be prevented from voting on 143 actions in which he represents one of the parties; collection is one of the smallest of the Court

President’s nominee Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) for the stf (Federal Supreme Court), Cristiano Zanin, should inherit one of the smallest collections of Court cases if approved by the CCJ (Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Senate.

Zanin will take over the reporting of cases left by Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired from the STF in April this year. In all, the former minister left 534 cases pending, the 2nd smallest collection of the Court.

Lula’s nominee may even be responsible for actions such as the State-Owned Law, PIS/Pasep (Social Integration Program/Public Servant Asset Formation Program) and Cofins (Contribution to Social Security Financing) rates. . The issue collides with government interests in appointing politicians to public office.

In March, Lewandowski filed an injunction suspending sections of the State-Owned Companies Law that restricted nominations. The decision must still be endorsed by the Court, but the action has been stopped since April after a request for a review by Minister Dias Toffoli.

This is one of the 56 injunctions presented by Lewandowski that are still awaiting a referendum and should pass to the next minister. In addition, Zanin’s collection will have 221 processes without a final decision, 102 of which have yet to be judged.

Already in view of the general collection of Court proceedings, the lawyer will be prevented from participating in the judgment of 143 actions in which he represented one of the parties involved. The number appears in the Supreme Court’s simple search system. Only 19 are pending.

If approved, Zanin will join the 1st Panel of the STF and will not go to the collegiate responsible for Lava Jato actions.

Months before his nomination, the Court’s ministers began to prepare to receive Zanin. The 1st movement was made by Dias Toffoli, who, on May 2, asked the president of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, to be reappointed to the place left by Lewandowski in the 2nd Panel – the collegiate body responsible for judging Lava Jato cases.

This is because Zanin’s move to Lewandowski’s place and, consequently, the legacy of the Lava Jato lawsuits, could indicate partiality in the judgments of Lula’s lawyer. The maneuver was seen as a way to stop the opposing political class’s concern about Zanin’s possible involvement in the trials.

However, there is no impediment for Lula’s nominee to judge these cases. According to Flávio Pansieri, Founder of Brazilian Academy of Constitutional Lawthe rules of the STF are “extremely flexible” regarding the impeachment of ministers. In theory, Zanin would only be prevented from judging actions in which he represented one of the parties.

Pansieri also says that Zanin would not be prevented, for example, from judging future cases involving President Lula. This will only happen if the PT retains Valeska Teixeira Martins, the lawyer’s wife, in the defense. If that happens, Zanin would be prevented from judging any case related to the current Chief Executive due to his proximity to the defense.

According to the lawyer, there are few ministers who have had a situation similar to that of Zanin. In the case of Toffoli, who was attorney general of the Union before joining the Court, the minister declared himself impeded in some actions in which he represented the Union.

Pansieri claims it would be “normal” that Lula’s ex-lawyer declare himself impeded in what he called “side processes” those directly involved.