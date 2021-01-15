If ANSES or the prosecutor do not appeal the first instance ruling that granted two honorary pensions, a retroactive one and the right not to pay Profits to Vice President Cristina Kirchner, set a precedent for thousands of retirement claims.

Thus he warned Clarion the former chambermaid of Social Security, Luis Herrero, and a judicial source who asked not to be identified and is following the case closely.

If on February 8 the ruling that favored the vice president is not appealed it will stand firm and establish jurisprudence for thousands of other claims.

In December, the surrogate judge of Social Security Ezequiel Pérez Nami ruled that Cristina has the right to collect two honorary pensions, hers and that of former president Néstor Kirchner, a retroactive one and without paying income tax. In addition, to collect her salary as vice president.

Adding up all your state income, would charge 1.7 million pesos per month and 100 million retroactive, as calculated by the lawyer specializing in pension issues Federico Despoulis Netri.

Until now the ANSES has as a policy “Automatically appeal” rulings in favor of retirees up to the Court.

In judicial sources it was estimated that there are more than 200 thousand causes opened by retirees who demand adjustments and have to deal with all the judicial instances.

Also, in March “a new wave of trials will begin” by the new index of retirement adjustment that the ruling party imposed, suppose the sources.

President Alberto Fernández promulgated law 27,609 this week, which introduces a new update index for pension assets, through decree 1/2021, published in the Official Gazette.

The formula approved by the K majority of Congress foresees that the adjustment be made by 50% due to the variation in salaries calculated by the INDEC or by the Average Taxable Remuneration of Stable Workers (RIPTE) evaluated by Social Security, depending on which of these indices be the best. The other 50% will be projected by the variation of the total resources for benefit of the ANSES.

So the settings “Will be minor” When the retirement formula of the Macri government was repealed, the block of deputies of Together for Change denounced. And the new trials would begin.

Herrero stressed that if there is no appeal to Cristina’s sentence, it will be “One of the few times in history” that a judgment of first instance for a pension issue will be final.

Jurisprudence will be created at a time when the government negotiate with the IMF and the increases to retirees are one of the points to be addressed by the fiscal deficit.

“Is a dilemma for the goverment. If ANSES favors Cristina, it will allow thousands of retirees to invoke their case and eventually get rapid increases “, explained the sources.

The former chambermaid Herrero, famous for his defense of the rights of retirees, recalled that “ANSES always appealed the judgments of the social security justice ”. “It’s almost automatic”He said, since former President Raúl Alfonsín created the Social Security Chamber in 1989 by splitting it from the Labor Appeals Chamber, the former magistrate specified.

“He appealed the decisions of the judges of first instance to the Chamber and those of the Chamber to the Supreme Court for way of extraordinary appeal”Herrero recalled.

Court memoirs recall few cases in which ANSES did not appeal. The first instance ruling that gave a readjustment to Cristina’s mother, Ofelia Esther Wilhelm and another in favor of a former surrogate judge.

For Herrero, “not appealing Cristina’s ruling would not only be illegal, but immoral. It would take us back to the Middle Ages when there were one right for kings and another for vassals”.

The prosecutor of first instance and member of Legitimate Justice, Gabriel De Vedia “surely it won’t” because in his opinion he supported Cristina’s claims, the sources estimated.

De Vedia, before the sentencing of Perez Nami, was issued in case 38,870 entitled “FERNANDEZ CRISTINA ELISABET v / MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT AND OTHERS s / NULLITY OF ADMINISTRATIVE ACT”.

De Vedia, before the judge’s ruling, framed the case as a claim by Cristina against the nullity of an administrative act of the Ministry of Social Development of Macri. AND gave him the reason.

The debate centered on the fact that Cristina “Was not notified in time” of the resolution the Ministry of Social Development directed by Carolina Stanley and that ordered that she choose between one of the two honorary pensions.

Instead, former judge Herrero said that Cristina’s claim it was null because it was born at the end of 2015 from an “irregular” decision of the former Minister of Social Development and her sister-in-law, Alicia Kirchner and against “the laws and the Constitution.”

But the prosecutor De Vedia said in his opinion that “in this temperament the public administration can never fail to comply with constitutional and legal obligations referred that legislate the framework of their actions ”.

Because of this, he concluded “there is no reason that allows to justify the reluctant attitude of the Ministry of Social Development to obviate the normative guidelines that require compliance with due process adjective, since they are mandatory ”.

For the prosecutor De Vedia, then, “must be rolled back at the time before it was issued, so the two previous resolutions that generated acquired rights in favor of the plaintiff, from the moment it has been issued, due to the ex-tunc effects produced by a judgment ”.

In short, “Resolution 2016-1768-E-APN-MDS (of the Macri government) and its consequent they do not come from a reasoned derivation of current law and by virtue of this, it is appropriate to consider the new fact raised as appropriate, corresponding that, for the appropriate moment, the declaration of the nullity of the resolution in crisis and its derivatives is ordered”, Concluded the prosecutor De Vedia.

Based on this ruling, Judge Pérez Nami accepted the nullity and granted the majority of the vice president’s claims.

As justice is at the fair, the term that the head of the ANSES Fernanda Raverta has to appeal to the court of jurisdiction the “final judgment” expires February 8.

Non-contributory honorary pensions are for former presidents and former vice presidents and are equal to 100 percent of the salary of a high court judge.

