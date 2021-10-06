A new island will appear off the Finnish west coast next summer. Not for military purposes or as a mooring place for a sailing boat, but as an ecological work of art. The Finnish artist Raimo Saarinen (1984) was asked by the Lönnström art museum whether he would like to build his floating island near the town of Rauma. It took some effort to get permission, but it worked. Cost: 100,000 euros. You can also buy a private island in Greece, or along the Scottish coast. So why this art island of only 25 square meters, on which people cannot stand or build themselves?

Raimo Saarinen Photo Sonja Hyytiainen

The island will be built on pontoons, on which rock formations will be built, supplemented with earth, so that plants and trees can grow on it. “It should last about fifty years,” says Saarinen in a zoom conversation. Talking thoughtfully, he sits in front of a bare wall and tells more about his project. “Hopefully the island will float a little longer, but 50 years is how long pontoons usually last.”

In any case, it will no longer be fresh, but mold and moss can be found more often in Saarinen’s work. The idea behind this island is that a new world is created, which may be visited by birds. At the same time, it raises the question of whether you are not disrupting an ecosystem by suddenly landing an island somewhere.

These are issues that Saarinen plays with in all his work. He places his plants in half-decayed construction waste or glass pots. The viewer sees how exotic plants that do not belong in Northern Europe take root in the Finnish soil. The plants are always isolated, isolated from the rest or in places where they are not immediately expected, such as in waste containers. Or the plants grow in narrow glass pots, so that they are forced to take on more unusual shapes than if they were flowering in freedom. They are small micro-ecosystems that he calls ‘Skenaario’. Other works are given titles such as ‘Forgotten Tomorrow’, ‘Between Life and Death’ or ‘Apokalypsen tradgard’ (Garden of the Apocalypse).

He grows the plants he uses in his own studio and garden. Where you usually see cloths and consumables in a studio, at Saarinen plants are in a pot and colored lamps hang above them, so that they continue to grow during the Finnish winters. “Climate change is the main theme in my work, which is why I work with plants,” he explains the material in his studio.

In these small, green utopias, something breaks every time. Sometimes it is a plastic bottle that disrupts the system, other times it is a tulip being tortured with necklaces or a stuffed bird of paradise being hung with pearls and other jewelry. They are ways for him to humanize nature.

‘Garden of the Apocalypse’ (2021) by Raimo Saarinen

Photo Raimo Saarinen Raimo Saarinen’s ‘Made-up past’ project (2020), where plants are placed in dilapidated buildings and in waste containers in a district with little greenery.

Photos HAM Helsinki Art Museum

Is the island only intended to raise awareness or also as a solution to climate change based on the idea: we should have more places where nature can take its course?

“I don’t know if it’s a solution. It starts with the question of whether it is even a good idea to work with such materials. Pontoons… One minute I think: I really can’t make this, those things have disappeared into the sea after fifty years. At other times I think it’s okay. We use such materials in so many different and unsustainable ways. So why shouldn’t an artist be allowed to use them?

“In any case, I don’t think you help solve climate problems by building islands. The main thing about this project is that we’re going to talk more about how and why we build something. What do we want the things we design and build to look like? Do we think something that will last fifty years is enough?”

Are such questions enough? As an artist you can make a work to draw attention to climate change, but how polluting can you be? You can melt a huge block of ice, like Olafur Eliasson did, but those blocks did come from Greenland.

“It is more complicated than that. I don’t know whether you should want art to be accountable or whether art should play a role in seeking solutions. If you start from that, you give art a purpose. As soon as art has a goal or starts fulfilling a task that we can do something with, art becomes harmless. Art that is harmless loses power.

“As an artist you can bring about a change of ideas, but you never know exactly how you can achieve that – you shouldn’t be after that either.

‘Garden of the Apocalypse’, (2021) by Raimo Saarinen Photo Sergio Urbina



“I do know one thing: art often succeeds in showing a piece of the future sooner than we imagine or see in daily life. And if art even lifts a corner of that veil, it already makes sense. So if you want to show the future of Greenland, such a melting ice block is effective, even if there are objections.

“Visual art works extra well to show the future: visualizing what awaits us works by far the best. You prepare people, and yourself, for what is to come. I hope and believe that there is some kind of positive effect when you visualize something, like a melting ice block.”

Is’Made up fit‘, where plants stand in a dilapidated building in a district with little greenery, also a visualization of the future? The loneliness of the green, as it were?

“I didn’t see that loneliness in it, but now that you mention it I understand what you mean. In my work it is often about what is left after the Apocalypse. Many of the post-apocalyptic works are naturally about loneliness – after all, it revolves around the question: who is left? That sounds depressing, but there is hope: a few people will survive. But indeed: there is a lot of sadness in it, also in ‘Made-up past’.”

Is there also hope in the work on the Garden of the Apocalypse?

“It is true that people disappear and that plants take over, but at the same time it is about creating something new from what has disappeared.”

That still sounds pretty depressing.

“I always have the hope that there is something positive in my work, because negativity alone leads nowhere. That is also what art with plants emphasizes: there is always something growing where it can, plants and flowers show that new life is created every time.”

Can you also imagine the pain of a plant?

You wouldn’t really say that when you see the tulips with the chains around them. ‘Martyrs’: that seems to be the end of the tulip.

“Yes, that’s just sadness.” Saarinen laughs, then continues gravely: „I wanted to show how we deal with nature and what it means for nature, by cutting down the forests. There is so little untouched nature left, and I wanted to emphasize that: the suffering of the plant. That you as a viewer can feel the suffering. We can do that more easily with animals, but can you also imagine the pain of a plant?”

Has the position of the artist changed due to climate change?

“Yes I think so. The whole art world has changed. All the artists I know now work differently. They work with different materials, but you also have to adapt your way of working. You ask yourself: do you have to travel for work, does the use of this material outweigh what I want to show? These are questions that you hear from more and more colleagues, and that are also increasingly asked by the outside world.

“It is broader than that at the same time: every person wonders whether the way you live doesn’t ask too much of the earth, that is not just a question for artists.”

Do you ever hope to create a new flower as the ultimate work of art and an island full of it? That nature flourishes again through artists?

“I once thought about a new flower, in the sense of genetic engineering. Then you come back to the question of whether what you do outweighs what you want to show. I deliberately went in a different direction – I couldn’t genetically manipulate a crop, I’m too scared to do it. How do you keep it alive, and what is the influence of that flower or plant? Is that other existing living nature going to be suppressed?

“But it’s interesting and maybe there will come a time when artists create new varieties. The question then is whether you are still an artist or have suddenly become a gardener. But who knows. Perhaps a new species will suddenly emerge on the floating island.”

Art & Climate Climate in the art world is a hot topic. How far do the tentacles of art extend? What music is going to help us feel, what visual arts to realize, what movies to know?