América depend on themselves to become champions of the 2023 Apertura Tournament and are by far the favorites. In fact, within the club they know that the title will bring enormous joy, however, it will almost automatically generate radical changes within the squad, since more than a single player, in addition to the team’s discards, could make a leap in quality. to Europe once the semester is over. According to reports from Bolavipone of them could be Álvaro Fidalgo, whom the América board would support in seeking to return to the old continent
It is already known that the player has a very strong market in his native Spain, in addition to suitors in Italy, therefore, the América board would have made the decision that if they win the title, they will openly negotiate the sale of the Iberian who is having his best tournament since he arrived in Mexico and has the desire to migrate, not because of a lack of affection for the club, but because he intends to fight for a position in the Spanish National Team and knows that within the Liga MX It will be impossible to compete.
More news about the transfer market
The tournament that América has built has been so brilliant that any other scenario other than winning the Liga MX title on Sunday, December 17, would not only be a failure for the team from the country’s capital, but could also mean a hard blow internally within Coapa, since the drought of titles continues more and more and it must end this same semester where work has been done since day one for it.
But if they fail to lift the title, we will have to wait to see what happens with Álvaro Fidalgo’s future.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#América #champion #Liga #Fidalgo #enormous #options #leave #club
Leave a Reply