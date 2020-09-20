Continued tussle between the US and China is constantly increasing. South China has become the second point of tension in Asia. The navies of China, Taiwan, the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are constantly patrolling the area to establish their dominance. In such a situation, the question arises that if America and China collide with each other, then which countries of the region will support whom.South China Sea adjoins the western edge of the Pacific Ocean. The southeast part of China touches this sea. Vietnam is situated on the eastern coast of this sea while the west coast is occupied by the Philippines. Taiwan is located in the northern part of the South China Sea. It is also connected to the Gulf of Thailand and the Philippine Sea. China claims that it owns 80% of the South China Sea.

Why China wants to establish its authority

Being connected to many countries, the region is one of the busiest sea routes in the world. This route makes up 20 per cent of the world’s maritime trade. Which is worth around $ 5 trillion. In such a situation, any country that dominates the region will become economically and strategically powerful. According to a report, this sea has 11 billion barrels of natural gas and wide reserves of oil and coral.

Philippines is compelled to help America

The South China Morning Post quoted Defense Researcher Jose Antonio Custodio of Manila as saying that if the war erupted in the region, the Philippines would be ruled by the US. The government here will not be able to refuse to obey any US order. The army of this country is weak and foreign policy is also not right. It is one of two of America’s most important allies in South East Asia.

Taiwan will support America openly

Taiwan will also openly support America. His hostility to Mainland China is evident. The Chinese military is currently conducting large-scale maneuvers in the Gulf of Taiwan. Chinese fighter and reconnaissance aircraft also try to enter Taiwanese airspace the next day. Taiwan is completely dependent on the US for its defense. In such a situation, there can be no two opinions that Taiwan will not support America.

Difficult to understand the mood of Indonesia

Indonesia and China have disputes over the islands. A few days earlier, the Indonesian Navy had driven a Chinese Coast Guard boat into its waters for three days. On the other hand, Indonesia is increasing the use of China’s currency yuan. He is also part of Jinping’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. In such a situation, it would be difficult to say in whose court Indonesia goes. Chances are that he will accept being neutral in this situation.