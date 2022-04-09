Former president made the statement at an event in the US when answering a question about the former toucan’s loyalty

the former president Michel Temer (MDB) said this Saturday (9.Apr.2022) that the alliance of the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) can be a “big advantage” for the PT if the toucan is “equal” to him.

“I think that this story that Geraldo Alckmin can be like me, for me, all modesty aside, if he is like me, I think Lula will have a big advantage”, said Temer. The speech was in response to a question about the toucan’s loyalty to the ticket.

The former president made the statement in an interview with the Brazil Conference, an event promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades. Despite being in a North American city, the meeting always receives a majority Brazilian audience, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio.

“ALCKMIN WILL BE YOUR FEAR”

In January 2022, the Power 360 found that a wing of the PT that includes the former president Dilma Rousseff he was suspicious of having the former toucan on the ticket. The PT would have said, according to reports, a sentence something like this to Lula: “Geraldo Alckmin will be your Michel Temer. When you need him most, he will be at the disposal of the opposition to take his place”.

When Dilma’s government went into a tailspin in 2015, the then vice president distanced himself. Temer went on to work in favor of impeachment, along with his party, the MDB. The PT was removed from the Presidency of the Republic on August 31, 2016. Temer took command of the country that same day.