There is no doubt that Augustine Rossi He was, together with Sebastián Villa, the best value of Boca Juniors during 2022, due to his great influence in the “Xeneize” goal, both in regular time of the matches and in penalties and also in the series from the point shot penal.
It is clear that if the former Chacarita and Estudiantes goalkeeper, among others, remains in the group led by Hugo Benjamín Ibarra, he will be the undisputed starter due to his performances, but the chance that he will move to Flamengo from Brazil is very firm, so the DT will have to look for a replacement.
Ibarra will test the four goalkeepers of the squad in the pre-season friendlies (Javier García, Sergio Romero and Leandro Brey are the remaining three), but beyond the rehearsals, I believe that the decision should already be made: if Rossi leaves, he has to tackle Brey.
Why? We all know about the experience that the first two goalkeepers have: “Chiquito”, 35 years old, has performed well in the Argentine team and has also recorded steps in Europe, where he has exhibited a good level, gaining much recognition, and Javi García, from the same age, with knowledge of the “boquense” bow and always being a potable option for coaches.
But Brey is a diamond in the rough that has to be mined.. Born in Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires, he is barely 20 years old and measures 1.91 meters, and has already shown great confidence under the three sticks and also in the air, without any problems when going out to look for a ball outside from the small area.
He debuted in Los Andes, but it barely lasted a year, since leaders of Boca put him quickly the eye for his 16 unbeaten hurdles (received only 21 goals) in 34 official matches, in addition to his great virtues and his personality to defend that arc.
He debuted in Boca in February 2022 against Rosario Central for the reserve LPF: the boy put on his gloves and began to demonstrate his level from the first minute, so it was no surprise that he earned the Reserve captain’s ribbon.
The time to give Brey the great opportunity in Primera is now. It is the ideal moment for, if Rossi leaves affirmatively, to provide the necessary filming to a boy who has been asking for a clue for a long time. The experience of the two 35-year-old goalkeepers is respected, but it is time to look to the future.
