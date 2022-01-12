Tesla has no customers, Tesla has fans. And more and more of them, the latest delivery figures are once again impressive. The American electric car manufacturer is far from being a giant like Volkswagen or Toyota, but investors have been crazy with enthusiasm for some time, as the unreasonable share price proves. Tesla is different in many ways. Even when it comes to repairs. The rumor mill is full of horror stories, most of which cannot be verified from afar.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

So we got close to a Model 3 that was newly shipped not that long ago. With water in the taillight, a crooked front hood, two diagonally fitted doors, a stubbornly closing trunk and windshield wipers that wipe whenever they want. Not that the buyer is beside himself, he just wanted to straighten things out. The call to Tesla reverses traditional circumstances.