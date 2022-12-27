Enzo FernandezArgentine central midfielder who will be just 22 years old on January 17, became one of the main figures of the Argentine team during the winning of the World Cup title in Qatar 2022, and was awarded the prize for the best Under 21 player of the tournament.
The crack that emerged from River won the call based on great performances in the Benfica of Portugaland then justified it with consecration performances in the national team, without requiring adaptation of any kind.
Logically, his name is now in the crosshairs of the main clubs in Europe, such as Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester Unitedand the Portuguese club will only release it to whoever pays the 120 million of its termination clause.
Knowing that today this is likely to happen, in Benfica they are already studying alternatives to replace Fernández and the firmest name is another Argentine world champion: it is about guido rodriguezcentral midfielder of Betis.
The footballer is usually called up by Lionel Scaloni, and despite being the undisputed starter in Manuel Pellegrini’s team, the Spanish club would let him go for around 28 million euros. Will Rodríguez be Fernández’s replacement? Will a world champion enter with Argentina for another? Negotiations are just beginning…
