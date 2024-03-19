It is permissible for a sick person, for whom fasting is difficult, to break the fast and make up the days he broke the fast when he is able to fast, and there is no sin on him and no expiation is required. According to the words of God Almighty: “And whoever is sick or on a journey, then a number of other days.” [البقرة: 185]. If a doctor tells him that fasting will harm him, he must break the fast. According to the words of the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace: “No harm or harm.”