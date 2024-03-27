Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 18:46

The Institute of Pension Studies (Ieprev) sent a point of order to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to limit the effects of the decision that overturned the so-called “lifelong review” of pensions. Last week, the thesis in favor of INSS policyholders, approved in December 2022, was annulled by the Court itself in the context of another process.

The statement was filed as part of an INSS appeal against the “whole life review” which is on the agenda for next Wednesday, 3. Ieprev asks that, at the very least, the Court protect the right of those retirees who have already filed their actions until the publication of the trial ruling.

The institute argues that the votes of retired ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber “could never be changed by their successors”. According to the Supreme Court's regulations, the votes of retired ministers must be maintained. However, ministers Cristiano Zanin and Flávio Dino were able to speak out in the case judged last week, which dealt with a 1999 law that had implications for the “whole life review” thesis.

“In respect for the Federal Constitution, the Code of Civil Procedure and the Internal Regulations of the STF itself, the merit defined in a topic could never be (re)judged in the way the Court proceeded”, continues Ieprev.

The entity also claims that the Supreme Court did not give space for the parties to the process to comment on the overturn of the thesis in favor of retirees. It also says that there was no specific request in the action to cancel the “whole life review” and that this issue was raised “ex officio” by two ministers.

Ieprev also presented data showing that 102,791 actions are being processed that deal with the “whole life review”. According to the institute, this number “is considerably low” for a thesis that has been going on for more than a decade. “As you can see, we are clearly not dealing with exorbitant amounts that could cause a collapse in the treasury”, he points out. The Federal Attorney General's Office (AGU) estimated an impact of R$480 billion with the action.

“By moving away from its conventional method of joint analysis of demands with related themes, it appears that the STF failed to maintain cohesion and jurisprudential predictability, pillars hitherto pursued by this institution”, criticizes the institute.