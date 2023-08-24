Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2023 – 20:22

The Institute of Social Security Studies (IEPREV) filed with the Federal Supreme Court this Wednesday, 23, a document in which it points out the ‘impossibility’ of modulating the effects of the Court’s decision in the Review of the Whole Life of INSS retirees and pensioners.

The Institute contests the resources of the Social Security to deny the readjustment in the benefits. The Institute’s statement is signed by lawyer João Badari, who acts as amicus curiae in the process. He highlighted that the main objective is to demonstrate to the Supreme Ministers ‘the discrepancy between the numbers shown by the INSS to request the modulation of the effects and delay the payment of the review’. The review has already been guaranteed by a majority of the STF Plenary in December 2022.

The trial of the modulation stopped last week at the request of Minister Cristiano Zanin. He has up to 90 days to return the records to the Plenary.

“We want to provide ministers with further clarification on the INSS’s unrealistic numbers, which seek to carry out structural and financial terrorism that does not correspond to the reality of the action, where the practical scope of the thesis is 2000 times smaller than the inflated numbers that he (INSS) has disclosed”, points out João Badari.

The lawyer clarified that the petition to the STF is a manifestation ‘for the non-acceptance of the INSS embargoes and their modulation of effects’.

According to Badari’s assessment, the Supreme Court ‘has not brought a new understanding on the subject, on the contrary, it has established its position since 2013, when the action for the best benefit was judged’.

“Modular effects would be a safe conduct for the autarchy to continue harming retirees, frontally contrary to legal security and social interest”, warns João Badari.

The Institute of Social Security Studies highlights a fact that it deems important to refute the scenario pointed out by the INSS. On the last 18th, a consultation carried out with the Secretariat of Social Communication of the National Council of Justice, through its panel of statistics of the Judiciary, reveals that 24,373 processes on the subject are in progress throughout the country.

“This clearly demonstrates that the structural and financial ‘terrorism’ brought by the INSS to the media and the judiciary cannot be sustained”, says João Badari. “Throughout this process, a fallacious narrative is being disseminated, which uses numbers that do not correspond to the real impact of the action, proving to be a blind and unbridled quest to play the Court against public opinion.”

In the lawyer’s understanding, the Social Security strategy ‘was dismantled over the course of the demand’. He supports his reasoning in the vote of Minister Gilmar Mendes ‘exposing that the numbers were inflated’.

“To estimate at 52 million possible actions on the subject is to overestimate by more than two thousand times the real impact of the demand, a strategy that must be severely opposed by the judiciary, as procedural loyalty must always be respected”, preaches the lawyer of the Institute of Social Security Studies.

WITH THE WORD, THE INSS

The report contacted the INSS. The space is open for manifestation.