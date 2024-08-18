Elektronischer Sport ist gewissermaßen ein Phänomen für die breite Masse geworden. Die europäische Meisterschaft im Ego-Shooter „Counter-Strike 2“ lockte am Wochenende 13.000 Zuschauer in die ausverkaufte Lanxess Arena. Michał Blicharz, einer der Miterfinder der IEM für den Veranstalter ESL Faceit Group , sagte am Freitag vor dem Turnierauftakt auf einer Presseveranstaltung, die Zuschauerzahl im Stadion sei dieselbe, die man 2009 im Livestream im Internet hatte. Am Freitagabend sahen über verschiedene Streams mehr als 150.000 zu.

Fans of Faze Clan Patricia Kühfuss

Rob Simms said on Friday that about three-quarters of Generation Z and Alpha regularly consume e-sports content. Simms heads Faceit Watch, the streaming arm of the organizational platform Faceit, through which players can set up their own leagues and games or watch the pros. According to him, the consumers, most of whom were born after 2000, are younger than the video game “Counter-Strike” itself – the first version appeared in 1999 as a modification for the first-person shooter “Half-Life”.

There are few precise estimates for the size of the global e-sports market, but most assume that the market will grow to just over $2 billion this year. A good quarter of this comes from the sale of media rights, another quarter from advertising revenue and sponsorship. For comparison: the total market for video games was worth $184 billion last year, according to analysts at Newzoo.

DHL advertising with gamer language Patricia Kühfuss

The growth of the e-sports market has slowed somewhat in recent years after the industry saw large jumps in sales in the 2010s. There was talk of an “e-sports winter” in which sponsors held back on funding because the future seemed uncertain. Emily Fuller, who coordinates business partnerships for ESL Faceit, describes the downward trend in an interview with FAZ as a correction; a return to normality after viewer numbers rose sharply during the pandemic. Unlike sports that are played on a playing field, e-sports games and entire tournaments were able to continue to take place online. “Viewer numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels, maybe a little higher,” interjects Nick Moran, also from ESL.

Fuller believes that this is the first major downturn in eSports, which other parts of the economy regularly experience after booms. “Because it’s about video games and eSports, some brands think the market is still very young,” says Fuller. “But it’s already several decades old.” Cyclical fluctuations are to be expected.

Brands have a hard time in e-sports

As if in response to these dire predictions, ESL Faceit announced several partnerships with the Swiss hardware manufacturer Logitech, the food company Unilever and an extension of the six-year-old collaboration with DHL at the beginning of August and at the start of the IEM. The partnership with the American semiconductor manufacturer Intel, which lends its name to the IEM tournaments, has existed since 2006.

Industry representatives say that it is difficult for many brands to gain a foothold in eSports. Video gamers are generally very networked and are not afraid to give negative feedback. Intel sometimes has it a little easier, as its processors are often used by gamers themselves for their computers. Brands from outside the industry need to study the culture more before venturing into eSports. “Gamers can see when you’re only here for the money,” says Christopher Hana from eSports trading card manufacturer Kolex. It helps if brands use slogans that adopt the language of the hobby, for example. A simple example would be the abbreviation “gg”, “good game”, a respectful greeting at the end of a game.

Organized fan clubs

Robert Martin, marketing manager for German-speaking countries at Intel, says: “It’s not enough to just put a brand logo somewhere.” Traditional online advertising through banners or video recordings also doesn’t work well. “Gamers are naturally tech-savvy – with ad blockers they simply block our advertising on the Internet.” That’s why brands also need to actively get involved in the communities, for example by setting up and managing discussion forums for gamers, as Intel does. ESL’s Ms. Fuller says: “It doesn’t even need to be as creative as that.” Competitions or meetings with gamers would also help – brands should offer gamers added value.

The work of the entire industry to organize and monetize its followers is having an effect. There are now organized fan clubs that have gathered in blocks in the stands outside the gates of the stadium on the Friday after the battle cry competition. Before entering the stadium, some people have certainly stocked up on clothing and fan items in the sales tent in front of the stadium. The more eyes are on the topic, the more interest there is in making money from it.

The dubious influence of Saudi Arabia

However, e-sports has lost a few fans due to professionalization and monetization. “Most fans understand the economic background, for example that sponsorship money enables their teams to travel all over the world and play in tournaments like the IEM,” says Fuller. Nevertheless, some people wish for the times when there were no stars, no stadiums and no millions in prize money.

The growing influence of Saudi Arabia also plays a role. There are allegations that the country is using its generous investments to whitewash its reputation for violating human rights. Among other things, women there still need a male guardian for many things in everyday life and many death sentences are still imposed. The takeover of ESL and Faceit two years ago by the Savvy Games Group, a company owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, is still causing resentment in some parts of the fan community.

The company plans to invest 37.8 billion dollars in the video game and e-sports industry by 2030. The E-Sports World Cup, which runs until the end of August and is organized by ESL co-founder Ralf Reichert, will also take place in Riyadh. Representatives from Saudi Arabia sit on many international e-sports committees.