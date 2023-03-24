The Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico (IEEM) is promoting citizen participation in the Public Debates between Candidacies for the 2023 Gubernatorial Election, through a microsite where citizens can choose up to four topics to address during these meetings.

In accordance with article 73 of the Electoral Code of the State of Mexico, the General Council of the IEEM must organize two mandatory debates between the candidacies for the Governorship.

The topics approved by the General Council through agreement IEEM/CG/74/2022, by which the Guidelines for the organization, realization and dissemination of debates They are the following: Politics and Government; Economy and Employment; Security and Justice; Social development; Sustainable development; Culture and Recreation; Fight Corruption; Gender equality; Public services; Groups in Vulnerable Situations; and Gender Violence and the Environment.

The dissemination campaign began on the Institute’s social networks, on Twitter and Instagram in the account @IEEM_MX and on Facebook as @IEEMOficial, so those interested can visit them to express their preference.

The topics that obtain the most votes will be those that are addressed during the transmission of the debates.

In a second stage, and once the topics chosen by the citizens have been defined, specific questions may be sent, which they will be raffled in the debates so that they can be attended by the candidates.

For more information, you can consult the accounts of the institutional networks of YouTube and Facebook under the IEEM Oficial username; on Twitter and Instagram identified as @IEEM_MX; call the Electoral Guidance Center (COE) at 800 712 4336 or send a WhatsApp message to 722 784 9978.

This citizen participation exercise seeks to foster the interest of the people of Mexico in the gubernatorial election and guarantee greater transparency and objectivity in the debates between the candidacies.

In addition, the choice of topics by the citizens reflects an opportunity for the interests and concerns of the population to be addressed by the candidates.