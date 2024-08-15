Chihuahua.- According to the project of the Council of the State Electoral Institute (IEE) to assign deputies by the principle of proportional representation, of 11 deputies five would be for Morena, two for the PRI, one for the PAN, one for the Citizen Movement (MC), one for the Green Party (PVEM) and one for the Labor Party (PT).

The Morena deputies would be for Brenda Ríos, Pedro Torres, Herminia Gómez, José Luis Rascón and Jael Argüelles; on behalf of the PRI would be José Luis Villalobos and Isamar Valadez; for the PAN Jorge Soto, for the Citizen Movement Alma Yesenia Portillo, and for the PVEM Octavio Borunda, while for the PT America Aguilar.

It is worth mentioning that the project is preliminary and is subject to challenge by those directly affected, as occurred in the last legislature, when disputes before the electoral authority defined the positions of the parties at the last moment.

According to the project, Francisco Sánchez, from Movimiento Ciudadano, would be excluded, and his party colleague would enter on the basis of the principle of parity.

The proposal will be presented tomorrow at the Institute’s regular session and the list could have substantial changes, depending on the rulings of the local Court and higher instances of the Electoral Court of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

