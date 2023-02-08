DAccording to estimates by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the power supply and demand for electricity will increasingly depend on the weather in the future. Drought and heat waves in Europe, India and China led to increased use of air conditioning last summer, while the onset of winter in the US triggered significant power outages, the IEA said in its 2023 Electricity Market Report in Paris on Wednesday. This highlights the need for faster decarbonization and accelerated deployment of clean energy technologies.

At the same time, the impact of weather events on electricity demand is increasing due to increasing electrification of heating, while the share of weather-dependent renewable energy in the electricity generation mix will continue to increase, it said. It is therefore important to increase the flexibility of the electricity systems while at the same time guaranteeing the security of supply and the resilience of the grids.

The strong growth of renewable energy means that its share of the global power generation mix will increase from 29 percent in 2022 to 35 percent in 2025, while the share of coal and gas-fired power generation will decrease. The International Energy Agency predicts that the CO2 emissions from global power generation will continue to decrease in the coming years.

However, Europe has decoupled itself from this global trend in the past year. The CO2 emissions of European electricity generation increased, due to higher use of coal and gas, while hydroelectric power generation decreased due to droughts and nuclear power generation due to maintenance work and shutdowns. This setback is temporary, however, as emissions from European power generation are expected to fall by an average of 10 percent a year through 2025, according to the IEA.