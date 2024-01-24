In a report on Wednesday, the agency expected that low-emission electrical energy would constitute nearly half of global energy by 2026, up from less than 40 percent in 2023, after record growth.

The report expects that renewable energy sources will overtake coal by early 2025, representing more than a third of the total electricity generated.

Nuclear energy is also expected to achieve a global record level, with French production continuing to recover from its lowest levels in 2022, many plants in Japan returning to operation, and new reactors starting operation in markets including China, India, Korea and Europe.

Electricity demand is likely to grow by 3.4 percent annually on average from 2024 to 2026, after declining slightly to 2.2 percent in 2023, according to International Energy Agency data.

The report expects that about 85 percent of the new demand will come from the markets of China, India and Southeast Asia.

The report expected that China would represent the largest share of the global increase in demand for electricity during this period, despite expectations of a slowdown in economic growth and a decrease in reliance on heavy industry.

The report also expected global emissions to decline by 2.4 percent in 2024, followed by smaller declines in the following two years.

“Decoupling the increase in global demand for electricity from the increase in emissions will achieve progress given the increasing trend towards reliance on commodities such as electric cars and heat pumps for heating,” the report said.

The International Energy Agency said that the share of electricity in total energy consumption in 2023 rose 2.0 percent compared to 2015 levels, but achieving climate goals will require much faster progress in electricity in the coming years.