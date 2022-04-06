By Noah Browning

LONDON (Reuters) – The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday that its member countries had agreed to release 120 million barrels of oil, with the United States contributing half the volume in a bid to of easing oil prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The @IEA is moving forward with a collective release of 120 million barrels of oil stock (including the US contribution of 60 million barrels as part of the overall withdrawal of its Strategic Petroleum Reserve),” said IEA Executive Director, Fatih Birol on Twitter.

“More details of specific contributions will be released soon.”

Earlier, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter that this release would happen.

