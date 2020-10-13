The International Energy Agency World Energy Outlook (WEO) predicted that pre-crisis oil demand will return by 2023, reports RIA News with reference to the agency’s forecast.

It is clarified that the global demand for oil due to the pandemic this year will decrease by eight percent compared to last year, this is about 8 million barrels per day.

Experts noted that the pandemic hit the oil market hard and wiped out nearly 10 years of growth in one year.

It is specified that in 2021 the demand for oil will increase by five million barrels per day, demand will return to the pre-crisis level by 2023, then until 2030 demand will grow by an average of 0.7 million barrels per day annually. From 2030, demand will reach a plateau, and in 2030 it will reach 103.2 million barrels.

At the same time, the agency lowered expectations for oil prices in the long term. Experts expect oil prices to rise to $ 70 per barrel by 2025 and to $ 75 by 2030.

The IEA explained that although demand for oil will recover to pre-crisis levels, the price of raw materials will be 15 percent lower than the pre-crisis forecast. It is noted that this is due to a decrease in production costs due to the crisis, as well as to the fact that traditional producers will try to prevent prices from rising to levels that could cause an increase in shale oil production or the transition of consumers to other energy sources.