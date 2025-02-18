IE University has announced the implementation of an initiative with OpenAI, a leading company in research and development of applications such as Chatgpt, which will allow the adoption of AI tools at the academic institution. The strategic commitment to the artificial intelligence that IE University began in 2023 now charges a new dimension with the technological immersion of the students, teachers and staff of the institution, who can access Chatgpt Edu in a collaborative environment to shape the future of education.

The students of Master and Bachelor programs of IE University will be formed in ‘Ai for Productivity’ and ‘AI 101’, programs designed to train in digital competences and enrich your training, Develop critical thinking and use technology ethically and responsible. Students will receive their certification at AI and work with Chatgpt Edu tools, an advanced chatgpt version specifically for students, teachers and staff.

IE University teachers, with experience in the use of AI their academic activity, will continue to receive specialized training to incorporate AI in their classes, In the design of programs, materials, simulators and immersive experiences that prepare students to manage the future of work, a new environment transformed by technology. In addition, the institution’s staff will participate in ‘Workshops’ training AN AI and use the new OpenAi technological developments to improve the efficiency of operations.

International experts and institutions confirm the determining role of generative AI that, according to Bloomberg Intelligence will create a 1.3 billion market in 2032. With this commitment, Ie University anticipates the evolutionary nature of technology and the unstoppable growth of the labor market to form digital natives in AI. With this objective, Ie University presented its artificial intelligence statement in 2023, a document that reaffirms the commitment of the academic institution with AI as a great opportunity to promote education, form responsible leaders and promote economic and social development.









“In Ie University we embrace disruption as a force that drives us to rethink the very essence of education,” he says Begoña González-Cuesta, Dean of Education and Academic Experience at IE Business School. «Artificial intelligence unlocks human potential through reflexive technological integration. In ie University we see the AI ​​as a catalyst that opens possibilities, and drives us beyond the current paradigms. IA generates opportunities for students and teachers to explore and believe, enhance personalized learning and transform the way we teach and learn, always based on human connection. In addition, it promotes new lines of research, intellectual exploration and interdisciplinary collaboration among researchers, ”explains González-Cuesta.

«Artificial intelligence as the engine of education deals with real changes on how I propose ideas or discover new knowledge. The AI ​​models have come to stay and education must provide students with learning opportunities, guidance, and also address important ethical issues. From my personal experience, programming AI tools or automating workflows has taught me that the true value of AI is not in the tasks it performs, but how it allows us to think big and work more intelligently, ”he adds Daniel Rosel, student of IE University.

Leah Belksy, General Director of Education of OpenAi, says he says: «AI is a powerful tool that improves learning. This collaboration consolidates Ie University at the forefront of education. Access to Chatgpt Edu for students, teachers and Staff promotes personalized learning and greater efficiency, forming everyone for a future driven by AI ».

Bet on innovation

Ie University was a pioneer in Europe in the design of the first online masters 25 years ago. The experience acquired allowed to face the pandemic in a privileged situation: IE University designed at that time the model of Liquid Learninga unique methodology with which all students and teachers worked from 160 countries and academic activity was maintained normally during COVID-19.

As a reflection of this continuous commitment to innovation, international media recognize the quality of programs such as online MBA, which occupies the 1st position of the world in the Financial Times Online MBA Ranking 2024. Likewise, the institution receives each year the recognition of experts, programs and academic materials with awards such as the QS Reimagine Education Awards, the Learning Technologies Awards or the Merit Awards, which reward educational excellence worldwide.

IE University’s academic proposal incorporates specialized programs such as Bachelor in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, Bachelor in Data and Business Analytics, the Master in Computer Science and Business Technology or the Master in Business Analytics and Data Science Science and Technology, a school that promotes the generation of knowledge, research and training on artificial intelligence.