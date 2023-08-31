Home page World

From: Momir Takac

The 800-inhabitant village of Hallstatt in Austria has been groaning under the enormous burden of tourists for years. Now a ticket system could come.

Hallstatt – The Alpine region has numerous beautiful spots that are worth a day trip, but where you can also spend a whole vacation. When people from Munich drive towards the Tegernsee Valley on a nice weekend in Bavaria, it regularly gets full – on the roads and around the lakes.

But an idyllic holiday resort in Austria is almost overrun by tourists: Hallstatt. Space is limited in the market town in the Salzkammergut. Not even 800 people live here. But that doesn’t stop visitors from all over the world from boarding the place. Sometimes up to 10,000 guests come a day, and over the year there are almost a million tourists.

Almost a million tourists flock to Hallstatt every year. © picture alliance/dpa/EPA | Christian Bruna

Hallstatt overflowing: are there day tickets with an upper limit?

Hallstatt, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997, scores with its location on Lake Hallstatt. The village crowds onto a narrow strip of shore on the west bank. The Dachstein massif rises steeply behind it. The picture with the church in front of the mountains is known far beyond the borders of Europe. But the people of Hallstatt have had enough of mass tourism for a long time.

In 2020 the number of tourist buses was limited. These considerations are now also applicable to cars. In May 2023, it was necessary to close a popular vantage point for selfie hunters. Now there may be day tickets with an upper limit, which has been discussed for years. Tourists should buy day tickets for the visit. If the maximum number is reached, Hallstatt will be blocked. Loud The standard many locals have a number between 2,000 and 5,000 day visitors in mind.

Postcard motif: Hallstatt’s church in front of the Dachstein massif. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Hallstatt: Measures against the influx of tourists could be decided

The regulation could be implemented on September 6th, when the mayors of Hallstatt and the neighboring communities meet with the tourism association to decide on measures to curb the influx of tourists, the Austrian daily reports courier. Austria’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Susanne Kraus-Winkler, also advocates a ticket system.

To draw attention to the situation, around 100 residents recently blocked the only access road coming from the north for 15 minutes. “If more than ten percent of the population in such a small place express their dissatisfaction, then that’s a very clear sign,” said one of those affected default. In Bavaria, the people of Wallgau also protested against the traffic congestion caused by day trippers. (mt)