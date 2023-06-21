Microsoft has announced a new edition of its live stream [email protected] Showcase dedicated to the world of indies, in collaboration with ign. It will air next July 11th at 7pm (Italian time) and it will be possible to follow it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok And IGN.com.

The stream will feature trailers, games, announcements and more about indie games coming to Xbox and PC. IGN will delve into some of the titles shown in the “Unlocked” stream which will follow the[email protected] Showcase.

Source: Microsoft Street Gematsu