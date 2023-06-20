Microsoft announced yet another presentation event with the[email protected] Showcaseset for theJuly 11, 2023 and focused on indie games from the [email protected] program, co-hosted by IGN, it seems.

After the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 of 11 June and the Showcase Extended of the following week, a new presentation entirely dedicated to indie games arrives for 11 July 2023, demonstrating a significant acceleration on the communication front by Microsoft in this period.

The [email protected] program allows developers independent to receive support from Microsoft in the development and publishing of games on Xbox, and has long been a very important and profitable channel for the release of independent titles on Microsoft consoles.

It’s unclear how many new games will be announced and showcased at the July 11 event, considering there have already been two long-running showcases this month, but hopefully we’ll see another wave of indie titles on the way.

Considering the ongoing collaborations of Microsoft, among the greatest hopes there is obviously Hollow Knight: Silksong, but there are still many indie games that could be shown during the event, as also happened for the previous ones of this type.