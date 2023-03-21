[email protected] GDC Online Demo Event is the initiative launched by Microsoft to celebrate the opening of GDC 2023, with many demos of indie titles that can be downloaded for free by the owners of Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One.
Waiting to attend the presentation of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl at GDC 2023, Xbox users will therefore have the opportunity to try the most diverse experiences, from multiplayer-based horror shooters to live action adventures, so as to appreciate the variety of the [email protected] catalog.
Here is the complete list of demos available for the [email protected] GDC Online Demo Event:
- ArcRunneran action roguelite set in a cyberkpunk world.
- Backbeatsan original 90’s inspired music puzzle game.
- Battle Cakesa turn-based RPG in which we’ll put ourselves in command of funny cupcake characters.
- Boom Slang!a fast-paced twin stick shooter with single player and multiplayer modes.
- Boxvillea puzzle-based adventure starring… jars.
- Evil Wizarda humorous action RPG that tells the story of a former final boss who is determined to return to his castle.
- Fall of Porcupinea colorful adventure in which we play the role of a doctor against the backdrop of a city inhabited by anthropomorphic animals.
- Fractal spacea first person puzzle adventure in which we will have to avoid traps and complete complex paths.
- Sker Rituala spin-off of the horror game Maid of Sker, is presented as a round-based cooperative survival shooter.
- Soulvarsa turn-based RPG with deckbuilding elements and eye-catching pixel art graphics.
- The Isle of Tide Hotela live action adventure in which an absent father finds himself having to save his daughter from a mysterious cult.
- The Library of Babelan action platformer with stealth elements set 20,000 years after the extinction of the human race.
