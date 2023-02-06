During the past few days we have had the opportunity to preview the digital event [email protected]which allowed us to find out more about several titles currently under development by European studios, titles that will make their entrance on theXbox Game Pass. It was a presentation that made us take a closer look, showing us their potential, The Last Case of Benedict Fox by Plot Twist, Everspace 2 by Rockfish Games, Planet of Wool by Wishfully, e Lightyear Frontier by Frame Break.

Each of these video games has proved interesting in its own way, and we can’t wait for these products to enrich our showcase. The event started with an introduction of Guy RichardsDirector for indie creators worldwide of the [email protected] team, who illustrated the great achievements in this period, and gave us a taste of future projects.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

The first title that was shown to us was the chat The Last Case of Benedict Foxan interesting detective metroidvania developed by the guys from Plot Twists. It is certainly a start with a bang, given that of all the titles shown during the presentation, it seemed to us the one with the most things to say, and we think it has great potential. The team’s inspiration clearly comes from the stories of HP Lovecraft (which can also be guessed at a simple glance), and combines exploration and action with the Metroidvania in a very interesting way, together with investigation and resolution some puzzles. There doesn’t seem to be one side towering over the other, and both features of the game seem to coexist and blend very well.

Benedict Fox is a “self-proclaimed” detective who wants to shed light on his father’s death. However, that will not be that one of the cases that he will have to follow, and he will find himself carrying out missions in the limbo of people (which are basically their own memories), all with a wise animated graphic styleone Jazz music distinctly ’20s, and a charisma that we found not bad.

From his will have a demonic companionbut also some ability which he will have to exploit for face hostile demons. There are other quirks in the game, such as an item that will change its usefulness for solving gods puzzlei tattoo which will be critical to progression, vendor, bossfight, and much more. A title to really keep an eye on since its release, which still doesn’t have a specific date, but it will be during the spring of this year.

Everspace 2

The presentation continued with Everspace 2 Of Rockfish Gamesthe only title of the presentation that graced us with a official release datebut for now only with the PC version, i.e. the April 6th. To see it arrive on Xbox Series X | S instead we will have to wait for this summer.

It is a very adrenalinic space shooter, set after the first Everspace, but which is not directly connected. Obviously, playing the first title – explained the developer – will make you catch references that you will particularly appreciate, but it is not essential to enjoy a great adventure. This because Everspace 2 also changes genre from the first titlewhich was structured like a roguelike.

This shooter allows you to change the first to third person view to your liking, and the result is truly remarkable. There are several features of customization and equipmentwhich will allow you to modify it aesthetically, but also in terms of RPG-style stats. And again, there are the craftingthe ability to go underwaterhidden secrets to unearth, puzzle environmental problems to solve and much more. In short, a complete adventure, which after about 30 hours of play will also take you to a endgame to live.

Planet of Wool

That of Wishfully, Planet of Wool, instead it seemed to us the most poetic title of the presentation. Certainly a product not suitable for all palates given its nature, but surely players who love artistically inspired scrolling adventures will love. Also Planet of Lana will make its debut this springand already from day one will be on Xbox Game Pass.

It is about the particular journey of Wool in the company of the little one Mui, a very particular couple that you cannot fail to love from the very first moment. Planet of Lana is a narrative adventure hand painted which has very simple mechanics: our task will be to progress as in all side-scrolling titles, by solving environmental riddles and puzzles (also thanks to the help of our kitten). The game will be able to give its best during the experience itself, telling her story and knowing the secrets of the world in which Lana will slowly immerse herself.

Lightyear Frontier

The last title presented at [email protected] was Lightyear Frontier Of Frame breaksa title whose release date has not been mentioned, but which presented itself as very interesting.

We will live on a new planet aboard a mech, which we will use to explore, but also to create a base camp. Also and above all agricultural field, because we will cultivate our resources, we will discover the mysteries of the planet, we will have to deal with atmospheric agents and much more. However, this is not a game for its own sake, because the adventure side will be predominantwith the presence of NPCs and the ability to play cooperative multiplayer until 4 players. Given the nature of the game then, there will be no shortage vendor, crafting, recipes, scientific research, radio tower to communicate with other camps… in short, there is everything. This too, like the other titles, will surely be able to tell its originality by its date, and we can’t wait for it to hit the streets!