Microsoft has unveiled that [email protected] Demo Fest 2023 will be available from 11 to 17 July 2023. This is an event during which a series of demos for various upcoming games will be released. Xbox users will be able to try various titles in completely free format.
Microsoft remember that after the end of the event it will no longer be possible to try these trial versions of Xbox games, so it is better not to wait. Furthermore, it also states that the developers will love to receive feedback and it is therefore recommended to connect with them through social networks and official sites. Finally, note that the demos of the [email protected] Demo Fest are not final versions and may have some problems and must be taken into consideration when preparing to have your say.
A preview of the demos of the [email protected] Demo Fest 2023
The full [email protected] Demo Fest 2023 demo slate will be revealed on July 11, but in the meantime, Microsoft has indicated some games that will be available in trial version:
- Demonschool: A tactical RPG with horror elements that blends social elements, boss fights and mysteries
- Lies of P: the demo is actually already available, it is a souls-like clearly inspired by the works of FromSoftware and Bloodborne in particular
- Sea of Stars: A turn-based RPG with a classic yet modern style
- The Wandering Village: a city-builder set above a gigantic creature who travels in a beautiful but hostile alien world
- Worldless: A 2D platforming adventure with combat and a story about astral planes and a soundtrack composed by Berlinist (Gris)
Tell us, are there any games you’re hoping to demo during [email protected] Demo Fest 2023?
