Microsoft has unveiled that [email protected] Demo Fest 2023 will be available from 11 to 17 July 2023. This is an event during which a series of demos for various upcoming games will be released. Xbox users will be able to try various titles in completely free format.

Microsoft remember that after the end of the event it will no longer be possible to try these trial versions of Xbox games, so it is better not to wait. Furthermore, it also states that the developers will love to receive feedback and it is therefore recommended to connect with them through social networks and official sites. Finally, note that the demos of the [email protected] Demo Fest are not final versions and may have some problems and must be taken into consideration when preparing to have your say.