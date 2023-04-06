Today aired the[email protected] of April 2023 where many were announced and presented indie games coming to consoles Xbox, PC and in the Game Pass catalog. Here is a summary of what was presented for the occasion.

The event opened with Beast cassettes, released on April 26 on PC, Xbox and Game Pass, of which a short trailer was shown in which the characteristics of this turn-based RPG inspired by Pokémon and Digimon were summarized. Shipwrecked on a strange island, we gain the ability to transform into the beasts that inhabit it. This ability allows us to fight and explore. The gameplay is similar to that of Game Freak’s games, with the ability to “catch” beasts, level up, learn new moves, and even fuse creatures.

Then it was the turn of Omega strikers, a team-based multiplayer arcade game due out on April 27th of which we have seen a new trailer. It’s a 3 vs 3 sports game where the goal is to score points by throwing energy balls into the opponent’s goal or by knocking opponents out of the arena.

Following was announced the release date of The Karters 2 Turbo Charged, which will be available on PC and Xbox on April 26, 2023. It is a kart-based arcade racing game inspired by classics of the genre, such as Mario Kart and Crash Team Racing. It will include 12 modes at launch, including the campaign, local and online multiplayer races, and team battles.

There was also room for Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterflyavailable on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Game Pass starting April 20, 2023. This is the second chapter of the particular bartender / interlocutor simulation set in a strange Seattle that mixes human beings with various mythological creatures.

Then it was the turn of Homestead Arcana, which will be available from April 21 on PC, Xbox and Game Pass. It’s a peculiar mix between RPG in a fantasy sauce and an agriculture simulator, where we will have to cultivate plants that enhance the magic of our protagonist, who will have the task of discovering the mysteries behind a strange miasma that is corrupting the game world.

We have seen below Closer the Distance, which is coming to PC and Xbox “soon”. It is a slice-of-life simulator that tells a story about the bonds between family and friends in the face of tragedy. Following a fatal car accident, players take on the role of Angela, a young girl from the town of Yesterby who died in a tragic car accident, who finds herself watching over her loved ones after her as they go through the process of mourning. Using her ethereal ability to influence the citizens she once knew, Angela’s choices will ultimately determine Yesterby’s fate.

Next we saw a trailer of The Explorer, a first-person shooter from Remnant Games Studio set in a colorful fantasy world. Players will explore the mysterious island Ospolis, which legends say is the gateway to Atlantis.

It was also presented Lil’ Guardsmanwhich will be available “soon” on PC and Xbox, a graphic adventure with puzzles in which we will play Lil, a 12-year-old girl who finds herself managing a guard post in a fantasy world, thus deciding the fate of 100 unique characters, including humans, elves, goblins, cyclops and so on and so forth.

Then it was the turn of Cabaret, available now on PC and Xbox Series X|S. It is a dark fantasy narrative adventure based on Southeast Asian myths and legends. The game follows the story of Jebat, a cursed boy who is taken to the mystical monster realm of Alam Bunian. In his quest to break his curse, Jebat works for the owner of Kabaret, performing tea ceremonies for the kingdom’s inhabitants and gathering information.

Space also for The Last Case of Benedict Foxthe metroidvania coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, One and Game Pass on April 27, 2023. For the occasion, a gameplay video was presented in which the developers talked about the game mechanics and the various combat tools available to players.

The last minutes of [email protected] April 2023 were dedicated to Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari, the new DLC of the survival arcade by the developer Poncle to be released on April 13, 2023, of which some gameplay sequences have been shown. The expansion to the 1.99 euro figure modification will introduce eight new characters, 13 weapons, a new stage, 7 music tracks and 20 new achievements. For the occasion, one of the new characters was presented (after the teaser trailer that presented the Warrior, the Thief and the Wizard) armed with a bow, who periodically performs a charged attack in a straight line that damages all targets in the path of the arrow .