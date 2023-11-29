IDV: Assaí Atacadista is not affected by the ICMS Difal

The Institute for Retail Development (IDV) clarifies that Assaí Atacadista is not impacted by the decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), so that States will start charging the ICMS rate differential (Difal) since April 2022.

In a statement sent to the Supreme Court, the IDV mentioned that companies like Assaí Atacadista “had a large reduction in their gross profit margin” due to Difal, which was contested by the company.

“Assaí collects the tax due in the Asset and Use and Consumption operation and does not have interstate e-commerce operations (where collection may be required)”, informed the retailer’s advisors earlier.

The ICMS Difal is a tax that is levied on interstate operations and aims to balance revenue between states. The value is calculated based on the difference between the ICMS rates in the state of destination of the product and the company’s origin.



