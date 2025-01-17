At Sevilla, especially in its Sports Management, there is the conviction that one of those bets on the future will end up breaking into a great player. It is about Stanis Idumbowho this season has begun to appear more frequently in the first team’s plans, spurred mainly by Garcia Pimientawho has also had to build his attack on too many occasions with important absences precisely where the young Belgian winger moves. Victor Ortahis main supporter, is pleased with this. Think that this diamond in the rough will soon be one of those sales remembered in Sevilla. However, there is still time for that. The coach sees him as a player under construction. That he must mature both in his football and personally, assuming the responsibility of playing for Sevilla. Because with the absences in far leftalso hampered by an injury himself, has not finished grabbing the starting jersey. And now it will cost you even more.

The signing of Ruben Vargas It has been the express request of the Catalan coach. I wanted a wing player who would collaborate in attack, that is, who would score goals. Sevilla’s best games this season have been with two pure wingers on a changed wing, being lukebakio the one on the right and Ejuke the one who played on the left. The Nigerian has already recovered and will travel to Gironawhere he could play his first minutes in the last three months. A player whose absence has been excessively noticed and now causes, to Pepper joythat the left wing has two weight options to place in the offensive area.

This cascade of good news for the coach They clash with Idumbo’s need to accumulate minutes with Sevilla. It doesn’t help you. And that since the summer, for those moments that his coach has been able to offer him, such as starting the only victory in the League away from home, against the Spanishthe value of the former Ajax player has tripled on the market (according to transfermarkt), passing from the 800,000 euros (Sevilla invested 500,000) in the summer at 2.5 million currently. It has tripled its value with few opportunities. Nobody wants their progress to stagnate. The market is open, although Sevilla, at the moment, has not opened up to finding a destination for him. The doors of the first team have closed a little, but there is still a championship left and, like against Valencia, he can still contribute.