12/06/2024



Updated at 10:29 a.m.





Stanis Idumbo He landed less than a year ago in Nervión. A low-cost signing (400,000 euros) within the work of monitoring young talents carried out by the Sevilla Sports Directorate. The young Belgian has found it difficult to find a place in the first team. In fact, his first months were with the reserve team, although the insistence of those responsible for signing him meant that he also alternated his training sessions with those of the first team. The winger did not play a single minute with Sevilla in his first months, appearing with the reserve team but without convincing either. García Pimienta was told that he was a footballer under his commandalthough he competed with a number beyond 25. He made his debut for a few minutes against Girona in a Sevilla under construction and, due to the lack of opportunities, the door of return with Sevilla Atlético. It was something fleeting. Since his goal against Barcelona Coming off the bench, just on the day of the serious Ejuke injurycoaching staff and player have put all the arguments on the table for Idumbo stops being an experiment for the future and becomes a tangible reality at 19 years old.

The Sevilla coach continues to insist that he is a young man who must mature, although he is beginning to see him as a more than serious alternative to that orphaned left wing due to the injury of the starter Ejuke. «I had agreed on the 45 minutes of Saul and Stanisso that they would arrive in good condition for the weekend’s game,” Pimienta revealed at a press conference, after Sevilla qualify for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey in Olot. One more example of the status that the under-19 international with Belgium in the last month, despite the muscle injury (compared to the Royal Society) that stopped his progression when he had earned the right to start with the Nervionense team.

The Catalan coach has seen a important evolution in Stanis Idumbo. He is no longer a footballer who took the ball to try to make his move. He understands better what the coach and his teammates ask of him. Even though it was a Cup match, his 45 minutes against Olot showed the best of his repertoire in both bands. He prefers to start from the left for the convenience of going out towards the two profiles when dribbling, although he also asks for space (as in his assistance to Iheanacho in the third) when it is possible to run. In a similar play he unstuck the duel of the first round of the Cup in Las Rozas. He left other details, such as good controls, connection with Valentine Boat (outside pass) and movements that the team needed in attack. Idumbo gives freshness to Sevilla’s offensive football.

Sevilla will sign another left winger

The bad luck of his own injury, stopping short the growth that he wants to show again, has forced Sevilla to go to the market in search of a winger on the left. The more than possible arrival of Ruben Vargas will relegate Idumbo to a more secondary role. He still has a few games to continue showing the coach and the club itself that he can now be that different and differential player to make Sevilla take off from a band that has been almost abandoned for more than a month due to the absence of Ejuke. Idumbo gets older. He has taken on that responsibility in the game that García Pimienta demanded of him. His next challenge: that no one disputes his starting position at Sevilla. It is in that maturation process. Víctor Orta, his main supporteris the only one who has not been taken by surprise by his early emergence at Sevilla.