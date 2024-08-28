The local market is closed, meaning that Liga MX clubs cannot make any more moves between themselves. Now, the country’s teams, if they want to strengthen their rosters, can only register players from outside of Mexico. In this case, América is still looking for a winger to complete its offense, although, in parallel with this survey, the team from the country’s capital has already closed its first star reinforcement for the winter market, which is Idrissi.
Carlos Rodrigo Hernández reports that the board of directors of the two-time Liga MX champion and the sports department of Pachuca have very advanced negotiations to close the transfer of the winger, who would join Jardine’s squad at the end of the year, that is, in the winter market. It is no secret that the Moroccan is very much to the liking of both the coaching staff and the board of directors of América, however, there were no conditions to sign him this summer, which is why they now want to gain time and secure him for the winter.
Idissi asked the board of directors of Tuzos to let him leave the squad this market due to his bad relationship with Guillermo Almada, however, the club did not give in to the lack of replacement. That being the case, now the people of Pachuca are racing against time and are preparing the sale of the African to already value names that can take his place in the team from January. América will surely exceed 10 million dollars in payment for the attacker.
