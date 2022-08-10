One of the most liked characters in the most recent film of suicide squad it was blood sportwhich is played by the actor Idriss Elva, which is why they continue to ask for it in more projects of the style. And now that peacemaker already had its own series, it is possible that Robert DuBois have the same destination for an adventure independently.

In an interview with the reporter from fandango Y Rotten Tomatoes, Erik Davisfor your next survival thriller Beast. The actor revealed that he has something really important cooking for him. DC at this moment and that can lead us directly to the fact that it is already part of the extended universe of the tapes of this universe of heroes, villains and antiheroes.

A clue has also surfaced related to James Gunn I would be directing this first season of the alleged series:

I’m working very seriously on another DC project, where I’m heavily involved in writing and directing. There will be a mix of the Peacemaker characters in the other shows I’m working on. And I’m also involved with a couple of other things.

While the director reveals if he is working on something related to blood sportyour next project to come is none other than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This tape will be a closure for the characters of Marvel. Although it is not fully known if they will have a tragic fate, or if it will be a separation from the team for their own interests.

Via: comic book