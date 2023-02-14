The British actor and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, Idris Elba, confirmed during his participation in a panel discussion within the activities of the second day of the World Government Summit that “Dubai is a creative success story that deserves an Oscar.”

The creative arts and storytelling have great powers of influence and change.

* The development here in Dubai, which is taking place in all fields, amazes the world and calls for pride.

The power of the creative arts and storytelling is too great for entertainment.

The creative arts sector is battling youth unemployment in many countries.

Tourism in Dubai is an amazing story told to the world.