The actor Idris Elba (Pacific Rim, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad among others) declared to be grown up playing with the Commodore 64but have never bought pirated games (can we believe it?).

Elba touched on the subject in an interview with the New York Times, linked to his role in the film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, in which double Knuckles. The actor has said that he has bought virtually all consoles from the Mega Drive onwards and that he currently loves driving games and FIFA. His starting platform, however, was the Commodore 64, a historic computer launched in the first half of the 1980s and on which one cannot but spend good words and warm tears of nostalgia.

Elba He was nine years old in 1982 when the Commodore 64 hit the market. It cost $ 600 at the time (in the US) and was literally inundated with games within a few years. Consider that a site like Gamebase64 reports 28,500 (including clones and hacks).

Unfortunately Elba didn’t talk about his favorite games, but he illustrated how yes pirated cassette games. In fact, he remembers the procedure quite well, so much so that his subsequent statement about having played only original titles leaves a little perplexing. Maybe he bought them all in Italy, where pirate games were on newsstands and were very legal.