Idris Elba (London, 51 years old) has no shortage of projects. In the last year alone he has appeared in films such as Luther: night falls, Tyler Rake 2 or the series Hijacking in the air. He even says no to some roles. In June, for example, it became public that Elba had rejected playing the legendary James Bond years ago due to the racist comments that the possibility had generated. “Those who were not happy with the idea made everything disgusting and discouraging, because it became an issue of race. It became absurd and I took the worst part,” he said in an interview in the SmartLess podcast. This Monday, October 2, the British actor has appeared again in another podcast, Changes with Annie Macmanusand this time he has confessed that he has been going to therapy for a year for unhealthy habits that have to do, precisely, with his obsession with work.

“It’s not because I don’t like myself or anything, it’s just because I have some unhealthy habits. And I work in an industry in which I am rewarded for those unhealthy habits,” acknowledged the interpreter, who this year has also become one of the stars that will star in the Pirelli 2024 calendar. “It’s a lot. In my therapy, I have been thinking a lot about changing,” admitted the self-described “workaholic,” for whom his love of staying busy with projects has had a negative impact on his well-being.

More information

“Nothing too extreme is good, everything needs balance, but I’m massively rewarded for being a workaholic compared to someone who’s like, ‘Wait, I’m not going to see my family for six months.’ Instead, I’m there, grinding myself out and making a new family and then leaving it,” shared the actor, who is currently married to his third wife, 29-year-old model Sabrina Dhowre, whom he married in 2019. Before her, Elba walked down the aisle for the first time in 1999 with Kim Norgaard, with whom he had a daughter, Isan, who is now 21 years old. His second marriage was fleeting, to Sonya Hamlin, and lasted only a few months in 2006. Later, he had a relationship until early 2016 with Naiyana Garth, mother of his second child, Winston, nine years old. “Those are paths in which I had to say: ‘I have to adapt,’ confirmed the actor from The Whire in it podcast, talking about prioritizing work above all else.

Elba defended his firm intention to find activities that help him relax. The big problem in his case, as he admitted, is that it is the work itself that he finds relaxing. “The thing is that the things that relax me end up being work,” he explained: “My studio in my house, I love being there. Open the laptop and say, ‘I don’t know what to do today’ and this or that will come out. And that makes me euphoric and at the same time relaxes me.” Among his next projects is the animated miniseries Knuckleswhich premieres in November of this year and for which Elba lends his voice, or the films Heads of State and Infernuswhich are still in the production and pre-production phases.

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba attend a Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign at the Palais De Tokyo on September 7, 2023 in Paris, France. Dave Benett (Dave Benett/Getty Images for JLR)

Although acting has become his main source of income, Elba, who is worth an estimated $40 million, has also pursued a career in music. He has DJed at various events, including celebrity parties, in 2006 he released a four-track EP and in 2009 another six-track EP. As a producer, he has worked with artists such as Jay-Z, K. or Mr. Hudson, and in 2018 he launched his own music label called 7Wallace. Additionally, as a rapper and musician he has collaborated with artists such as Madonna, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Taylor Swift and Jay Robinson, and often appears in music videos for other artists or even directs them.

“I could work for 10 days on a film, doing underwater sequences holding my breath for six minutes, and come back and sit in my studio and feel relaxed. “More than sitting on the couch with the family, which is bad, right?” the actor revealed. “This is the part where I have to normalize what relaxes me, it can’t be all work,” he added. So far, he has identified the problem, acknowledged it, and sought help, which is a good way to start.