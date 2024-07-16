He IDRD reported this Tuesday, just before the presentation event of Falcao garcia in Millonarios, which on July 13 began the process of protecting the grass at the El Campín Stadium after the weekend concerts by Rock & Pop and Leyendas de la Salsa, in preparation for the start of the League tomorrow with the match between Santa Fe and Pasto.

The entity clarified that Three weeks ago, the agronomic process and preparation of the grass for the concerts began. which has welcomed the stage over the last two weekends, including the two dates in Morat on July 7 and 8.

Grass of El Campín Photo:IDRD Share

Fifa rules

“We are complying with the requests and requirements made by FIFA, aimed at achieving a fairly low level of grass so that we can have a top quality pitch during the U-20 Women’s World Cup,” explained José Varela, architect and in charge of grass protection.

After the concerts, the pallets covering the grass were removed and the pitch was aerated, salted and prepared. Last night, at Falcao’s presentation, it was normal, according to the IDRD, that the playing field was seen with a very light color and a fairly low level due to FIFA’s request to cut it to its minimum expression and make seven vertical cuts.

“Currently we still have sand that was applied for levelling. During Falcao’s presentation we will see around 1,500 square metres occupied in the middle of the grass. After the event we will remove all that floor for the first match of the Colombian league in El Campín between Santa Fe and Deportivo Pasto scheduled for Wednesday. In this match we will see a grass with a light color, but very renewed with a fairly low density of leaves, while it finishes growing thanks to the fertilization we did at the Morat concerts, as well as at the Rock & Pop and Leyendas de la Salsa concerts,” added Varela.

