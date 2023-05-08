Besto Game Team has published for free on Steam the fighting game Idol Showdownwith a roster made up of the talents of hololive and developed by hololive fans themselves. The title can count on eight playable characters at launch, with three coming for free in the future.

Idol Showdown it features netcode rollback, streamlined controls, and 2D graphics. We can admire it in action in the trailer available below.

Idol Showdown – Launch Trailer

Source: Besto Game Team via Gematsu